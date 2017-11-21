Rep. Dingell says she was not groped by Ted Kennedy

Washington (CNN) Rep. Debbie Dingell says the late Sen. Ted Kennedy was not the "prominent historical person" who allegedly groped her in the 1980s.

The Michigan Democrat told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" on Tuesday that rumors suggesting Kennedy groped her are not true.

"I don't want to name a name, but the speculation is all centered on it was a United States senator and it wasn't," she said, later adding, "It was not Ted Kennedy, I will say that. Because all the media took off that way. He always treated me with dignity and respect,"

Though not Kennedy, who she called "a good friend," Dingell would not name the person she says acted inappropriately.

Dingell first spoke about the unwanted sexual contact on CNN Friday morning . She told "New Day" that the person tried to put his hands up her skirt despite the fact that she was married at the time. Separately, she recounted that a senator, whom she also did not name, made unwanted advances toward her, though she didn't provide details.

