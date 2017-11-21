Washington (CNN) An explosive report rocked Capitol Hill late Monday and early Tuesday, with the allegation that Rep. John Conyers -- the longest-serving active member of the House of Representatives -- settled a wrongful dismissal complaint in 2015 after he was accused of sexually harassing a staffer.

The allegations regarding the Michigan Democrat stem from a BuzzFeed News report posted Monday evening that includes four signed affidavits, three of which are notarized, from former aides who allege that Conyers made sexual advances to female staff in his office. The repeated requests from Conyers, according to BuzzFeed, included sexual favors, inappropriate touching and transporting women who were believed to be having affairs with the congressman.

Conyers on Tuesday said he was "expressly and vehemently" denying any wrongdoing.

"In our country, we strive to honor this fundamental principle that all are entitled to due process," Conyers said in a statement. "In this case, I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me, and continue to do so."

Tom Rust, the staff director and chief counsel to the House Ethics Committee, tells CNN the committee has no comment on the Conyers news and whether there might be a potential investigation into the new allegations against the congressman.

Read More