Technology has changed our world, but hasn't done enough for people with disabilities

Tatyana McFadden is a seven-time gold-medal-winning Paralympian and an ambassador for the Mobility Unlimited Challenge, a global challenge seeking new innovations to transform the world for people with lower-limb paralysis. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) When I was growing up in an orphanage in St. Petersburg with spina bifida, my only way to be mobile was to walk on my hands. I had no other option. As a child, I would try to keep up with the other kids solely using my hands for movement.

For me, being mobile was key to my happiness: without it, I simply couldn't join in.

That quest for mobility has been with me my entire adult life. After I'd been adopted and moved to the US, my high school said I wasn't allowed to do track sports simply because I was in a wheelchair.

JUST WATCHED Racer: Missing limb isn't missing life Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Racer: Missing limb isn't missing life 02:44

That landmark piece of legislation became federal law. It means that across America, students both with and without disability who never dreamed of competing in athletics teams are able to do so. I fought in the courts and in the statehouse because for me, mobility is freedom.

Read More