Charlie Rose played the role of dirty older man on 'CBS This Morning'

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The sexual harassment and assault claims against powerful men keep rolling in, and this week, it's Charlie Rose under scrutiny after a stunning piece in The Washington Post detailed allegations of years of Rose's harassment and unwanted sexual advances toward younger female employees and prospective employees. In a statement, Rose apologized, adding, "I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken."

Jill Filipovic

This shouldn't come as a surprise: Rose played the role of dirty older man on CBS for years.

Talk about sex has been routine on "CBS This Morning," which shouldn't be a big deal -- adults have sex, and it's a fun and normal part of life. But the "CBS This Morning" sex talk tended to follow a familiar script: flirtatious women teasing a leering older man. It was such a staple of the show (and so creepy) that "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" has, over time, turned it into a running gag.

It wasn't as straightforward as Rose "harassing" his co-hosts, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, on air; they were just as likely to bring sexually charged commentary into the room. Nor should the lesson be that sex is off-limits on television, or that we need to return to some sort of moral prudery -- that, too, often disadvantages women, who are then perceived as representations of sex itself.

