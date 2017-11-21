What was remarkable in Air Force general's comments on nukes

Story highlights John Kirby: What general said about handling possible illegal order wasn't remarkable

CNN national security analyst John Kirby is a retired rear admiral in the US Navy who was a spokesman for both the State and Defense departments in the Obama administration. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) A four-star US general made news by saying he would not obey an illegal order by the President. It was one of the most remarkably unremarkable things an active-duty officer of his rank has said in some time.

Here's what happened:

When asked Saturday at a security forum in Nova Scotia if he would obey what he believed to be an illegal order to launch a nuclear strike, Gen. John Hyten, commander of US Strategic Command, said, "I provide advice to the President. He'll tell me what to do, and if it's illegal, guess what's going to happen? I'm gonna say, 'Mr. President, that's illegal.' Guess what he's going to do? He's going to say, 'What would be legal?' And we'll come up with options of a mix of capabilities to respond to whatever the situation is, and that's the way it works."

He's right. That's the way it works.

Nothing he said is new. The Uniform Code of Military Justice -- the military's law book -- requires personnel to obey only lawful orders, including those issued by the commander in chief.

