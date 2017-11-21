Prime Minister Saad Hariri returns to Lebanon

Story highlights Hariri said he was quitting as prime minister while in Riyadh

Some Lebanese officials refused to recognize his resignation before he returned to Lebanon

(CNN) More than two weeks after his unexpected resignation as prime minister of Lebanon, Saad Hariri has finally returned to Beirut, where he's likely to face tough questions over why he quit.

On Wednesday he attended an Independence Day military parade in Beirut, alongside President Michel Aoun. After laying wreaths at the monument for the war dead, there was a 21-gun salute.

The two, along with other Lebanese officials, are expected to attend a reception at the Presidential Palace after the parade.

His arrival Tuesday night was met by members of the country's security forces and shown live on Lebanese television. Hariri traveled to his residence in the capital after visiting the grave of his slain father, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.

Hariri stunned the Lebanese people when he announced on November 4 during a trip to Saudi Arabia that he was resigning from his post because he feared his life was in danger. The claim fell flat in Lebanon, where speculation swirled that he was being held hostage.