Prime Minister Saad Hariri returns to Lebanon

Updated 4:56 PM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Lebanon&#39;s Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a live TV interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 12.
(CNN)Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri has returned to Lebanon. His plane landed in Beirut Tuesday night.

Hariri unexpectedly resigned two weeks ago. He quit during a trip to Saudi Arabia, saying he feared his life was in danger. The resignation sparked speculation he was being held hostage in Saudi Arabia.
On Saturday, Hariri arrived in France, where he announced he would "be in Beirut in the next few days" to take part in independence day celebrations, which are scheduled for Wednesday.
Developing story -- more details to come.