Breaking News

Big Tobacco's court-ordered ads make their debut

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 6:19 PM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Today, we know that smoking kills. But it wasn&#39;t so long ago that images of doctors, nurses and celebrities told us to light up. It was good for you, they said. These historical ads tell the story.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Today, we know that smoking kills. But it wasn't so long ago that images of doctors, nurses and celebrities told us to light up. It was good for you, they said. These historical ads tell the story.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
Tobacco advertisers often used the depiction of an ear, nose and throat doctor to promote cigarettes. &quot;People in those days didn&#39;t know about lung cancer, but they knew that it was rough on your throat,&quot; said Dr. Robert Jackler, founder of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://tobacco.stanford.edu/tobacco_main/index.php&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;research group SRITA, or Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising&lt;/a&gt;, which documents the history of tobacco advertising. &quot;They knew smoking irritates and makes you cough and gag. So having a throat doctor tell you it&#39;s OK to smoke was key to success in tobacco advertising and sales.&quot;
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Tobacco advertisers often used the depiction of an ear, nose and throat doctor to promote cigarettes. "People in those days didn't know about lung cancer, but they knew that it was rough on your throat," said Dr. Robert Jackler, founder of the research group SRITA, or Stanford Research into the Impact of Tobacco Advertising, which documents the history of tobacco advertising. "They knew smoking irritates and makes you cough and gag. So having a throat doctor tell you it's OK to smoke was key to success in tobacco advertising and sales."
Hide Caption
2 of 15
By today&#39;s standards, the ads were shocking. In one ad, a &quot;doctor&quot; describes how a little girl could live to 100 -- years longer than her mother -- while promoting the virtues of smoking.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;The none-too-subtle message was that if the doctor, with all of his expertise, chose to smoke a particular brand, then it must be safe,&quot; SRITA said. Tobacco ads using images of health professionals like doctors, nurses and dentists ran from about 1935 through the early &#39;60s.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
By today's standards, the ads were shocking. In one ad, a "doctor" describes how a little girl could live to 100 -- years longer than her mother -- while promoting the virtues of smoking.

"The none-too-subtle message was that if the doctor, with all of his expertise, chose to smoke a particular brand, then it must be safe," SRITA said. Tobacco ads using images of health professionals like doctors, nurses and dentists ran from about 1935 through the early '60s.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Look closely at these ads. You won&#39;t see a doctor&#39;s name. That&#39;s because all of the doctors were really actors. Advertising by real doctors was frowned on as unethical, SRITA says. &quot;Unlike with celebrity and athlete endorsers, the doctors depicted were never specific individuals, because physicians who engaged in advertising would risk losing their license.&quot;
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Look closely at these ads. You won't see a doctor's name. That's because all of the doctors were really actors. Advertising by real doctors was frowned on as unethical, SRITA says. "Unlike with celebrity and athlete endorsers, the doctors depicted were never specific individuals, because physicians who engaged in advertising would risk losing their license."
Hide Caption
4 of 15
This ad was a rare exception. Dr. G. Edward Roehrig was indeed a real doctor, practicing initially in Chicago and later in Los Angeles. &quot;Ironically, he died of lung cancer,&quot; Jackler said. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
This ad was a rare exception. Dr. G. Edward Roehrig was indeed a real doctor, practicing initially in Chicago and later in Los Angeles. "Ironically, he died of lung cancer," Jackler said.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
In the early 1900s, women began picking up smoking habits -- and consequently, nurses were used to promote the benefits of particular cigarettes. That would soon become common in the world of tobacco advertising. This ad for Camel cigarettes was released in 1932.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
In the early 1900s, women began picking up smoking habits -- and consequently, nurses were used to promote the benefits of particular cigarettes. That would soon become common in the world of tobacco advertising. This ad for Camel cigarettes was released in 1932.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
In this campaign, Viceroys attempted to assure the public that its brand wouldn&#39;t stain teeth, giving the claim credibility by using an actor posing as a dentist.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
In this campaign, Viceroys attempted to assure the public that its brand wouldn't stain teeth, giving the claim credibility by using an actor posing as a dentist.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
The use of celebrities, such as this ad with TV legend Ed Sullivan, was another common tactic to earn the public&#39;s trust. Here, Sullivan says he has smoked the Chesterfield brand for 22 years. &lt;br /&gt;Ad copy then offers some medical support: &quot;A medical specialist is making regular bi-monthly examinations of a group of people from various walks of life. ... No adverse effects on the nose, throat, and sinuses of the group smoking Chesterfields.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
The use of celebrities, such as this ad with TV legend Ed Sullivan, was another common tactic to earn the public's trust. Here, Sullivan says he has smoked the Chesterfield brand for 22 years.
Ad copy then offers some medical support: "A medical specialist is making regular bi-monthly examinations of a group of people from various walks of life. ... No adverse effects on the nose, throat, and sinuses of the group smoking Chesterfields."
Hide Caption
8 of 15
The use of sports celebrities was also common in the early days of tobacco advertising. Here, leading names in rodeo, polo, table tennis and fishing are placed above yet another endorsement by doctors. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Little protest was heard from the medical community or organized medicine,&quot; SRITA said, &quot;perhaps because the images showed the profession in a highly favorable light.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The American Medical Association did not respond to a request for comment.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
The use of sports celebrities was also common in the early days of tobacco advertising. Here, leading names in rodeo, polo, table tennis and fishing are placed above yet another endorsement by doctors.

"Little protest was heard from the medical community or organized medicine," SRITA said, "perhaps because the images showed the profession in a highly favorable light."

The American Medical Association did not respond to a request for comment.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
Some cigarette companies were bold enough to state health benefits on their ads. Here, Marshall&#39;s Cubeb cigarettes claim to be a &quot;sure remedy&quot; for asthma, nasal congestion and the common cold.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Some cigarette companies were bold enough to state health benefits on their ads. Here, Marshall's Cubeb cigarettes claim to be a "sure remedy" for asthma, nasal congestion and the common cold.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
Another series of ads claimed that smoking improved digestion. In this mid-1930s campaign, Camel said, &quot;Using sensitive scientific apparatus, it is possible to measure accurately the increase in digestive fluids ... that follows the enjoyment of Camel&#39;s costlier tobaccos. The same studies demonstrate that an abundant flow of digestive fluids is important also to the enjoyment of food.&quot;
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Another series of ads claimed that smoking improved digestion. In this mid-1930s campaign, Camel said, "Using sensitive scientific apparatus, it is possible to measure accurately the increase in digestive fluids ... that follows the enjoyment of Camel's costlier tobaccos. The same studies demonstrate that an abundant flow of digestive fluids is important also to the enjoyment of food."
Hide Caption
11 of 15
This ad claims that the longer length of the cigarette reduces health dangers since it would take more time for the smoke to reach the smoker&#39;s lungs, allowing more filtering of toxins.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;In 1950, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigators had decided that king-size cigarettes, like Embassy, contained &#39;more tobacco and therefore more harmful substances&#39; than are found in an ordinary cigarette,&quot; SRITA said.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
This ad claims that the longer length of the cigarette reduces health dangers since it would take more time for the smoke to reach the smoker's lungs, allowing more filtering of toxins.

"In 1950, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigators had decided that king-size cigarettes, like Embassy, contained 'more tobacco and therefore more harmful substances' than are found in an ordinary cigarette," SRITA said.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
Tobacco companies also capitalized on smoking&#39;s tendency to reduce appetite. Many ads promoted the use of cigarettes as a tool for weight loss. Women were a prime target.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Tobacco companies also capitalized on smoking's tendency to reduce appetite. Many ads promoted the use of cigarettes as a tool for weight loss. Women were a prime target.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Advertisements aimed at men often insinuated that weight loss from smoking would lead to greater athletic ability, while assuring the public that over 20,000 physicians found Lucky Strike cigarettes to be easier on the throat because they were &quot;toasted.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;All American grown tobacco was toasted, flue cured, and that&#39;s what made American cigarettes milder than European cigarettes,&quot; says SRITA&#39;s Jackler. &quot;Toasting leaves made a very soft smoke you could draw into your lungs.&quot;
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Advertisements aimed at men often insinuated that weight loss from smoking would lead to greater athletic ability, while assuring the public that over 20,000 physicians found Lucky Strike cigarettes to be easier on the throat because they were "toasted."

"All American grown tobacco was toasted, flue cured, and that's what made American cigarettes milder than European cigarettes," says SRITA's Jackler. "Toasting leaves made a very soft smoke you could draw into your lungs."
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Using images of health professionals to win the trust of the public and downplay the growing concern over smoking continued until the early &#39;60s. In 1965, the Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act was passed; it was updated in 1969 to read as it does in this ad: &quot;Warning: The Surgeon General Has Determined that Cigarette Smoking Is Dangerous to Your Health.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;CNN reached out to major tobacco companies for comment about their ad campaigns during this era. Only R.J. Reynolds, maker of Newport, Camel and Pall Mall, replied. &quot;I am not in a position to provide any insights or comments on advertisements that are more than 70 years old,&quot; said David Howard, Reynolds American Services senior director of communications.
Photos: The history of tobacco health claims
Using images of health professionals to win the trust of the public and downplay the growing concern over smoking continued until the early '60s. In 1965, the Cigarette Labeling and Advertising Act was passed; it was updated in 1969 to read as it does in this ad: "Warning: The Surgeon General Has Determined that Cigarette Smoking Is Dangerous to Your Health."

CNN reached out to major tobacco companies for comment about their ad campaigns during this era. Only R.J. Reynolds, maker of Newport, Camel and Pall Mall, replied. "I am not in a position to provide any insights or comments on advertisements that are more than 70 years old," said David Howard, Reynolds American Services senior director of communications.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
09 tobacco ads07 tobacco ads03 tobacco ads04 tobacco ads16 tobacco ads08 tobacco ads06 tobacco ads02 tobacco ads05 tobacco ads01 tobacco ads14 tobacco ads15 tobacco ads11 tobacco ads12 tobacco ads19 tobacco ads

Story highlights

  • Tobacco companies to launch court-ordered ads this weekend, detailing smoking's harms
  • "It is meant to, to some extent, reverse 50 years of lying to the public," one expert says

(CNN)A wave of new tobacco ads is planned to be broadcast across prime-time television and published in newspapers this weekend, but they aren't promoting what you might expect.

They are "corrective statements" that a federal court judge ordered tobacco companies in the United States to release to inform the public about the dangers of smoking. The tobacco industry is expected to begin running these ads on Sunday.
Tobacco companies ordered to publicly admit deception on smoking dangers
Tobacco companies ordered to publicly admit deception on smoking dangers
In 1999, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the country's largest cigarette manufacturers and tobacco trade organizations, claiming civil fraud and racketeering violations over the course of more than 50 years.
    Then, in 2006, federal judge Gladys Kessler ruled that tobacco companies had violated civil racketeering laws and ordered them to put stronger language and warning labels in their marketing and to print ads detailing smoking's health effects.
    Under court order, the ads are paid for by the tobacco companies Philip Morris USA, Lorillard, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Altria Group.
    Read More
    "There was a decade of litigation over exactly what they say and when they're going to run and what the font sizes are and all of that stuff," said Stanton Glantz, a professor of medicine and the Truth Initiative distinguished professor of tobacco control at the University of California, San Francisco, who was not involved in the lawsuit.
    "But it is meant to, to some extent, reverse 50 years of lying to the public," he said.
    The ads appear as black text on white backgrounds and detail the health effects of smoking, the addictiveness of cigarettes, and the dangers of secondhand smoke and low-tar cigarettes, among other health concerns.

    Tobacco companies weigh in

    Altria, which owns the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, issued a statement in October in response to the court order.
    "This industry has changed dramatically over the last 20 years, including becoming regulated by the FDA, which we supported," Murray Garnick, Altria's executive vice president and general counsel, said in the statement.
    "We're focused on the future and, with FDA in place, working to develop less risky tobacco products," Garnick said. "We remain committed to aligning our business practices with society's expectations of a responsible company. This includes communicating openly about the health effects of our products, continuing to support cessation efforts, helping reduce underage tobacco use and developing potentially reduced-risk products."
    Should the FDA prohibit filtered cigarettes?
    Should the FDA prohibit filtered cigarettes?
    In a statement to CNN, R.J. Reynolds said it "will fully meet its obligations under this order as part of its commitment to being a responsible company operating in a controversial industry." 
    "We are working to address and resolve many of the controversial issues relating to the use of tobacco. The tobacco industry today is very different than it was when this lawsuit was filed in 1999," the statement said.

    'They will have to tell the truth, the whole truth'

    The corrective ads mark a "landmark moment," said Cliff Douglas, the American Cancer Society's vice president for tobacco control and director of the society's Tobacco Control Center.
    The evolution of anti-smoking campaigns
    anti smoking campaigns history orig_00004920

      JUST WATCHED

      The evolution of anti-smoking campaigns

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The evolution of anti-smoking campaigns 01:32
    The American Cancer Society -- along with the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, the Tobacco-Free Kids Action Fund, the National African American Tobacco Prevention Network and Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights -- was involved in the case to ensure that public health interests were presented to the court.
    "It brings a certain degree of closure to an era now extending to well over 50 years, during which the tobacco industry committed widespread fraud and engaged in conspiracy, as found by the court, to deceive the public and health experts and the government," said Douglas, who is also an attorney.
    "Now, they will have to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth to the world," he said. "The court ruling was also forward-looking and focused on the fact that the industry's wrongdoing has continued with regard to the issues focused on by the corrective statements, which are designed in part to deter future wrongdoing."
    Smoking causes extensive damage to DNA, study shows
    Smoking causes extensive damage to DNA, study shows
    Although many medical professionals and tobacco control advocates applaud the ads, some also warn that the "corrective statements" are far from closing this chapter in history.
    "As pleased as we are that it has finally come to be and the corrective statements will be out there in newspapers and more also on television, the way young people watch and consume media has fundamentally changed," said Robin Koval, CEO and president of the Truth Initiative, a nonprofit tobacco control organization.
    For instance, only about 5% of 18- to 29-year-old Americans often get news from reading print newspapers, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted last year.
    Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    On January 11, 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued a &lt;a href=&quot;http://thechart.blogs.cnn.com/2014/01/07/anti-smoking-efforts-have-saved-8-million-lives/&quot;&gt;landmark report&lt;/a&gt; on the negative health risks caused by smoking tobacco. But you wouldn&#39;t know those risks by looking at some of these prominent advertisements of the 20th century. Here, actor and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan is seen in a 1950s ad for Chesterfield cigarettes.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    On January 11, 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued a landmark report on the negative health risks caused by smoking tobacco. But you wouldn't know those risks by looking at some of these prominent advertisements of the 20th century. Here, actor and future U.S. President Ronald Reagan is seen in a 1950s ad for Chesterfield cigarettes.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    A billboard advertises Marlboro cigarettes. The rugged &quot;Marlboro Man&quot; was a staple of the brand&#39;s marketing.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    A billboard advertises Marlboro cigarettes. The rugged "Marlboro Man" was a staple of the brand's marketing.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    This French advertisement for Benson &amp;amp; Hedges cigarettes was published in 1970.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    This French advertisement for Benson & Hedges cigarettes was published in 1970.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    A model is seen lying down in an advertisement for Opera Puffs Cigarettes.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    A model is seen lying down in an advertisement for Opera Puffs Cigarettes.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Sobranie Cocktail cigarettes were available in a variety of colors.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Sobranie Cocktail cigarettes were available in a variety of colors.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Jazz legend Louis Armstrong appears in an advertisement for Camel cigarettes.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Jazz legend Louis Armstrong appears in an advertisement for Camel cigarettes.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Ground-breaking baseball player Jackie Robinson endorses Chesterfield cigarettes in this 1940s advertisement.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Ground-breaking baseball player Jackie Robinson endorses Chesterfield cigarettes in this 1940s advertisement.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Some early smoking advertisements, like this one for Craven &quot;A&quot; cigarettes, claimed their products wouldn&#39;t affect the throat.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Some early smoking advertisements, like this one for Craven "A" cigarettes, claimed their products wouldn't affect the throat.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Baseball players Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Joe DiMaggio, Jackie Jensen, Bucky Harris and Ewell Blackwell advertise Chesterfield cigarettes in a magazine ad from around 1950.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Baseball players Ted Williams, Stan Musial, Joe DiMaggio, Jackie Jensen, Bucky Harris and Ewell Blackwell advertise Chesterfield cigarettes in a magazine ad from around 1950.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Kensitas cigarettes were marketed as a appetite suppressant in 1929. It suggested having a cigarette between meals instead of snacks.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    Kensitas cigarettes were marketed as a appetite suppressant in 1929. It suggested having a cigarette between meals instead of snacks.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    This Joe Camel billboard, advertising Camel cigarettes, was seen on West 34th Street in New York City. Philip Morris eventually dropped the cartoonish figure amid protests that it appealed to children.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    This Joe Camel billboard, advertising Camel cigarettes, was seen on West 34th Street in New York City. Philip Morris eventually dropped the cartoonish figure amid protests that it appealed to children.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    An ad for Tipalet cigarettes claims its smoke can make men more attractive to women.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    An ad for Tipalet cigarettes claims its smoke can make men more attractive to women.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    A giant bra was added to this Camel ad in San Francisco by Billboard Liberation Front members who objected to the use of male bodies in ads. At the bottom of the billboard is the surgeon general&#39;s warning, which were added to cigarette ads soon after Terry&#39;s report in 1964.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    A giant bra was added to this Camel ad in San Francisco by Billboard Liberation Front members who objected to the use of male bodies in ads. At the bottom of the billboard is the surgeon general's warning, which were added to cigarette ads soon after Terry's report in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    This postcard, printed in Paris around 1950, promotes Wings cigarettes.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    This postcard, printed in Paris around 1950, promotes Wings cigarettes.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    This advertisement for Lucky Strike cigarettes says their &quot;light smoke&quot; offers throat protection.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    This advertisement for Lucky Strike cigarettes says their "light smoke" offers throat protection.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    An advertisement for Bachelor cigarettes invites the audience to sample their &quot;individual charm and delightful character.&quot;
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    An advertisement for Bachelor cigarettes invites the audience to sample their "individual charm and delightful character."
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    An advertisement for Our Little Beauties cigarettes, near the turn of the 20th century.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    An advertisement for Our Little Beauties cigarettes, near the turn of the 20th century.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    A 1940s holiday ad for Philip Morris cigarettes.
    Photos: Cigarette ads from the 20th century
    A 1940s holiday ad for Philip Morris cigarettes.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    smoking anniv 01smoking anniv 02smoking anniv 04smoking anniv 05smoking anniv 06smoking anniv 07smoking anniv 08smoking anniv 09smoking anniv 17smoking anniv 10smoking anniv 11smoking anniv 12smoking anniv 13smoking anniv 14smoking anniv 15smoking anniv 16smoking anniv 18smoking anniv 19
    "They're all watching YouTube and social media and all the many, many other video channels that exist that, frankly, weren't even around when the judge originally ruled," Koval said. "So this won't be the best vehicle to reach the youngest people who, of course, Big Tobacco sees as their replacement smokers."
    The "corrective statements" serve as the end of "a particular battle that went on for way too long," she said, but the tobacco industry continues to oppose tax increases, opposes using graphic images as warnings and opposes banning the sale of menthol cigarettes; flavored tobacco is thought to be more appealing to younger smokers.
    "I'd like to say this was the end of an era, but it's not," Koval said.

    'The only thing you should be breathing is air'

    About one in five US adults used some form of tobacco product in 2015, and cigarettes were the most commonly used product, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
    Yet research continues to suggest that frequent smoking -- and secondhand smoke -- can have negative health impacts.
    Cigarette smoking causes more than 480,000 deaths each year in the US, more than HIV, illegal drug use, alcohol use, motor vehicle injuries and firearm-related incidents combined, according to the CDC.
    Since 1964, the CDC estimates, approximately 2.5 million nonsmokers have died from health problems caused by exposure to secondhand smoke.
    How to quit smoking forever
    Quit Smoking_00000113

      JUST WATCHED

      How to quit smoking forever

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How to quit smoking forever 02:13
    Dr. Eric Presser, a thoracic surgeon who is a member of First California Physician Partners and an associate professor at the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, sees the tobacco companies' forthcoming corrective ads as a "step in the right direction in educating the public."
    Presser was not involved in the case or the ads, but he said he sees the health impacts and addictiveness of smoking firsthand.
    For the many patients whom he has treated for smoking-related cancers, Presser said, he tells them "it's not your fault" for having a cigarette addiction.
    "One patient of mine who sticks out was a professional football player," said Presser, author of the book "An Empowering Guide to Lung Cancer."
    We know it can kill us: Why people still smoke
    We know it can kill us: Why people still smoke
    "He told me that he used to smoke while he was playing, which is unbelievable, because you take an athlete on the professional level as a football player and then you put smoke into his body, you wonder how good he could have been," Presser said before detailing how he removed cancer from the patient's lungs.
    After the procedure, the patient stopped smoking, Presser said, but then his mother died, and he returned to smoking for a short while before quitting again.
    "So imagine the addictive effect and the addictive nature of cigarettes to give someone cancer, you cut out the cancer and tell them you've given them a second chance at life, and they still go back to it even on occasion," Presser said. "That's how powerful this drug is."
    E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    &quot;Cigalike&quot; e-cigarettes look like a traditional tobacco cigarette, with a light at the end that glows when the user draws on it. The battery-powered device heats &quot;e-liquid,&quot; containing nicotine, which is released in aerosol form.
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    "Cigalike" e-cigarettes look like a traditional tobacco cigarette, with a light at the end that glows when the user draws on it. The battery-powered device heats "e-liquid," containing nicotine, which is released in aerosol form.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    &quot;Tank&quot; e-cigarettes are heavily stylized and modifiable. They contain a larger cartridge of e-liquid and a battery pack that can be recharged, some by USB.
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    "Tank" e-cigarettes are heavily stylized and modifiable. They contain a larger cartridge of e-liquid and a battery pack that can be recharged, some by USB.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    &quot;Electronic nicotine delivery systems&quot; now take a variety of forms. E-hookahs have also been developed and have a strong cross-cultural market potential.
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    "Electronic nicotine delivery systems" now take a variety of forms. E-hookahs have also been developed and have a strong cross-cultural market potential.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    A delegate at the &quot;E-Cigarette Summit&quot; smokes an e-cigar. In the e-liquid, nicotine is usually suspended in propylene glycol and glycerine.
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    A delegate at the "E-Cigarette Summit" smokes an e-cigar. In the e-liquid, nicotine is usually suspended in propylene glycol and glycerine.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    E-pipes work on the same principle. When someone draws on the device, it detects the air flow and heats the e-liquid in the cartridge to form a vapor.
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    E-pipes work on the same principle. When someone draws on the device, it detects the air flow and heats the e-liquid in the cartridge to form a vapor.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    Vaporizers have also been adapted for marijuana. They have been developed for the medical market and contain cannabidiol (CBD), a method of pain-relief for glaucoma and migraines, while omitting THC, which causes the &quot;high.&quot;
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    Vaporizers have also been adapted for marijuana. They have been developed for the medical market and contain cannabidiol (CBD), a method of pain-relief for glaucoma and migraines, while omitting THC, which causes the "high."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    Nicotine gum and patches predate ENDS as a way for people to attempt to give up cigarettes.
    Photos: E-cigarettes: Helping smokers quit or fueling a new addiction?
    Nicotine gum and patches predate ENDS as a way for people to attempt to give up cigarettes.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    e-cigarette classice-cigarette tanke-cigarette hookahe-cigarette cigare-cigarette pipee-cigarette marijuanae-cigarettes gum
    Smoking rates have been on the decline in the US, but some experts -- such as Presser and UCSF's Glantz -- point to the rise of e-cigarettes as representing a new era of public health concern.
    "I think the situation with e-cigarettes is that the more we learn, the worse they look, and people started out very optimistic about them," Glantz said. "Now, it's looking like they probably cause as much heart disease and lung cancer, lung disease as conventional cigarettes do."
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Presser said patients often ask him about their use of e-cigarettes or "vaping."
    "The biggest thing I tell my patients is, the only thing you should be breathing is air," Presser said. "Anything that goes in through your mouth, through your nose, through your lungs, that is smoke, is just not supposed to be there, and it is going to cause the same kind of inflammation and effects that a cigarette does."