Breaking News

Controversial sugar industry study on cancer uncovered

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 2:07 PM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America&#39;s top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.bevindustry.com/articles/86549-state-of-the-industry-report?v=preview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2013 State of the Industry Report&lt;/a&gt; -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
In the following slides, we compare the amount of sugar found in some of America's top-selling beverages -- according to Beverage Industry magazine's 2013 State of the Industry Report -- to the sugar found in common sugary snacks.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: Coca-ColaA 20-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola Classic contains 65 grams of sugar, which is the same amount of sugar found in five Little Debbie Swiss Rolls.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
A 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Soda: PepsiA 20-ounce bottle of Pepsi contains 69 grams of sugar. Each Little Debbie Swiss Roll contains an estimated 13 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn&#39;t any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: Minute Maid 100% Apple Juice This 15.2-ounce bottle contains 49 grams of sugar, which is about the amount of sugar in 10 Oreos. Sugar occurs naturally in fruit, but natural sugar isn't any different in chemical structure from what most people refer to as added sugar. The body processes both the same way. One benefit of eating whole fruit is the fiber that helps slow absorption; that fiber is generally lost in the juice-making process.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
A 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice: SunnyD OriginalA 16-ounce bottle of SunnyD Original contains 28 grams of sugar. Each these six Oreos contains about 4.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
A 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey&#39;s Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & HoneyA 23-ounce can of Arizona Green Tea contains 51 grams of sugar, which is about the same as can be found in 20 Hershey's Kisses. The World Health Organization recently proposed new guidelines that recommend consuming less than 5% of our total daily calories from added sugars. For an adult at a normal body mass index, or BMI, 5% would be around 25 grams of sugar -- or six teaspoons.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
There are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey&#39;s Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Tea: Lipton Lemon Iced TeaThere are 32 grams of sugar in this 20-ounce bottle of iced tea. Each of these 12 Hershey's Kisses contains approximately 2.5 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. &quot;Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar),&quot; said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Red Bull Three-quarters of a cup of generic-brand frosted flakes contains about 11 grams of sugar. This 16-ounce can of Red Bull has 52 grams of sugar. Red Bull and many of the companies in this gallery offer lower or no-sugar versions of their drinks. "Nearly half -- 45% -- of all non-alcoholic beverages contain 0% (sugar)," said Christopher Gindlesperger, spokesman for the American Beverage Association.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
This 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Energy drink: Monster EnergyThis 16-ounce can of Monster Energy has 54 grams of sugar. It contains the same amount of sugar as about 3.5 cups of frosted flakes.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
An 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Generic skim milkAn 8-ounce glass of skim milk has about 11 grams of sugar. A single Starburst candy has 2.7 grams.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
A glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Vanilla SoymilkA glass of vanilla soymilk has about 8 grams of sugar, which is equal to the amount found in three Starbursts.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
A glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Milk: Silk Almond Milk OriginalA glass of original almond milk contains 7 grams of sugar. Unsweetened almond milk has 0 grams.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
The 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar. &lt;br /&gt;
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Naked Berry BlastThe 15.2-ounce bottle of Naked Berry Blast has 29 grams of sugar. Each of these eight Chips Ahoy! cookies contains about 3.6 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
You&#39;d consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Juice smoothie: Bolthouse Farms Berry BoostYou'd consume 24 grams of sugar by drinking this Bolthouse Farms Berry Boost 15.2-ounce bottle -- or by eating six Chips Ahoy! cookies.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
This 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese&#39;s Peanut Butter Cups.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Gatorade Thirst Quencher Cool BlueThis 32-ounce Gatorade bottle has 56 grams of sugar, the same that can be found in approximately five Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Powerade&#39;s Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese&#39;s cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Sports drink: Powerade Mountain Berry BlastPowerade's Mountain Berry Blast also has 56 grams of sugar. Each of these five Reese's cups contains about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte A Grande Starbucks Iced Flavored Latte with 2% milk and your choice of syrup has about 28 grams of sugar. The same amount of sugar is in 2.5 Krispy Kreme donuts.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Photos: How much sugar is in that drink?
Iced coffee: Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte A 16-ounce Dunkin Donuts Iced Caramel Latte has 37 grams of sugar. Each Krispy Kreme donut has about 11 grams of sugar.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Sugar Beverages Intro Slate01_Sugary Drinks02_Sugary Drinks04_Sugary Drinks03_Sugary Drinks05_Sugary Drinks06_Sugary Drinks07_Sugary Drinks08_Sugary Drinks09_Sugary Drinks10_Sugary Drinks11_Sugary Drinks12_Sugary Drinks13_Sugary Drinks15_Sugary Drinks14_Sugary Drinks16_Sugary Drinks17_Sugary Drinks

Story highlights

  • A paper claims a sugar industry-funded study linked sugar to high blood cholesterol, cancer in rats
  • Sugar Association: Study ended without publication partly due to being "significantly delayed"

(CNN)An old study is now shedding new light on the sugar industry's controversial past, and its secrets are being revealed in a new paper.

The 1960s study, which suggests a link between a high-sugar diet and high blood cholesterol levels and cancer in rats, was sponsored by the sugar industry, according to the perspective paper published in the journal PLOS Biology on Tuesday.
Yet the study itself was never published and has been forgotten until now.
    "All we know is that the plug got pulled and nothing got published," said Stanton Glantz, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco and a co-author of the new paper.
    "Whether the investigator didn't bother to try or whether he tried and failed, we don't know. Or whether there was some kind of clause in his agreement with the sugar people that precluded him from publishing, we don't know," he said.
    How the sugar industry sweetened research in its favor
    How the sugar industry sweetened research in its favor
    Read More
    This enigmatic study seems to provide evidence of the harmful health impacts of eating too much sugar. It also suggests that a group then called the Sugar Research Foundation might have manipulated scientific research in its favor, according to the new paper.
    The authors of the new paper previously conducted a separate historical analysis of sugar industry-related documents and studies.
    That analysis, published last year in JAMA Internal Medicine, suggested that the Sugar Research Foundation sponsored a research program that successfully cast doubt about the health hazards of a high-sugar diet and rather promoted fat "as the dietary culprit" in health concerns such as heart disease.
    "The kind of science manipulation that the tobacco industry engaged in is exactly the same kind of behavior that we've documented in these papers from the sugar industry," said Glantz, who has also studied the tobacco industry.

    How a forgotten study gets found

    The foundation, now called the Sugar Association, spoke out against that analysis last year and has contested the new PLOS Biology paper, telling CNN that it's "not actually a study, but a perspective: a collection of speculations and assumptions about events that happened nearly five decades ago, conducted by a group of researchers and funded by individuals and organizations that are known critics of the sugar industry."
    What the sugar industry doesn&#39;t want you to know
    What the sugar industry doesn't want you to know

      JUST WATCHED

      What the sugar industry doesn't want you to know

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What the sugar industry doesn't want you to know 03:10
    The association also noted that the study described in the new paper ended without publication partly due to being "significantly delayed" and "consequently over budget."
    "We don't know what would have happened had this study come out differently and showed no effect of sugar," Glantz said. "I would bet that it would have been published, and they would be thumping the drums about it."
    Cristin Kearns, an assistant professor at the UCSF School of Dentistry and lead author of the paper, said she learned about the long-lost study while collecting and analyzing letters between executives at the Sugar Research Foundation and various scientists from 1959 to 1971.
    Then she noticed that the study was mentioned in a separate book that was published by the Sugar Research Foundation, which she found in a public library.
    How much sugar is your kid eating?
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one&#39;s daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    We took the most popular food brands among Americans, in nine categories young kids love, and used the current US dietary guidelines to illustrate what the daily recommended amount of sugar for kids looks like. Our math: Each of these images represents 33 grams of sugar. The recommendation is that added sugar should equal less than 10% of one's daily caloric needs. The median calories for moderately active 4- to 8-year-olds is 1,500 calories. So we calculated 9% of 1,500 as 135 calories, which equals 33 grams of sugar per day. If your child consumes what is pictured, they will probably have maxed out their recommended sugar intake for the whole day.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For a standard 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, about four-fifths of the can equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For a standard 6-ounce container of Yoplait yogurt (strawberry), one plus four-fifths of another equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For a 20-ounce bottle of Gatorade, there are 33 grams of sugar in about 97% of the bottle.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For an 8-ounce bottle of Nesquik low-fat chocolate milk, one and a half bottles equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott&#39;s apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For a 6.75-ounce carton of Mott's apple juice, one plus another two-fifths of a carton equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch&#39;s Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For a 0.9 oz bag of Welch's Mixed Fruit snacks, there are 33 grams of sugar in three bags.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies, nine cookies equal 33 grams of sugar.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For Honey Nut Cheerios, three plus two-thirds servings equals 33 grams of sugar. (One serving is three-quarters of a cup.)
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Photos: How much sugar is your kid eating?
    For a standard 52.7-gram Snickers, one plus one-fifth of a bar equals 33 grams of sugar.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    01 Sugar Shoot02 Sugar Shoot03 Sugar Shoot04 Sugar Shoot05 Sugar Shoot06 Sugar Shoot07 Sugar Shoot08 Sugar Shoot09 Sugar Shoot10 Sugar Shoot
    The book "listed all of their research projects between 1943 and 1972, and this project was listed in their report," Kearns said. "This particular project didn't have any publications, and so that made me curious about wanting to understand more about the project."
    The study was called Project 259, and the Sugar Research Foundation initially authorized 15 months of funding for it from June 1968 to September 1969, according to the paper.
    As Kearns learned more about Project 259, she discovered that the study resulted in two findings in rats that, had funding been extended, would have been unfavorable to the sugar industry's commercial interests, according to the paper.

    The 'fascinating' findings

    First, the study showed that the urine of rats fed a high-sugar diet appeared to have higher levels of an enzyme called beta-glucuronidase than the urine of rats fed a basic diet high in starch, according to the paper.
    Beta-glucuronidase has been associated with an increased risk of bladder cancer.
    Sugar and cancer: Is there a link?
    Sugar and cancer: Is there a link?
    "That was of some policy relevance at the time, because there was something called the Delaney clause, which said the FDA was supposed to keep carcinogens out of the food supply even if they were animal carcinogens," Glantz said.
    Congress passed the Delaney clause in 1958 to prohibit the approval of any food additives shown to induce cancer in humans or animals.
    Project 259 also showed a statistically significant decrease in triglycerides, a type of fat in blood, in rats that were fed a high-sugar diet and were stripped of bacteria in their guts, compared with conventional rats fed a basic diet. Colonies of bacteria in your gut are known as the gut microbiome.
    The sweet truth: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Natural and artificial sweeteners are in more food products than you might expect. Find out how many calories are in your favorite sweetener and see which ones have the most nutritional bang for your buck.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    The sweet truthNatural and artificial sweeteners are in more food products than you might expect. Find out how many calories are in your favorite sweetener and see which ones have the most nutritional bang for your buck.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    What most people consider sugar is refined &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6202?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=sugar&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;granulated sugar&lt;/a&gt;, or white sugar, which is derived from sugarcane or sugar beets. Common in foods, it has less nutrients than other natural sweeteners due to a refining process. Calories per tablespoon: 48.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    White sugarWhat most people consider sugar is refined granulated sugar, or white sugar, which is derived from sugarcane or sugar beets. Common in foods, it has less nutrients than other natural sweeteners due to a refining process. Calories per tablespoon: 48.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6201?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=0&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=sugar&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Brown sugar&lt;/a&gt; is created when molasses is added to sugar crystals. It has higher calcium and potassium levels than its white counterpart. The darker the sugar, the more molasses is present. Calories per tablespoon: 51.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Brown sugarBrown sugar is created when molasses is added to sugar crystals. It has higher calcium and potassium levels than its white counterpart. The darker the sugar, the more molasses is present. Calories per tablespoon: 51.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6176?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=molasses&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Molasses&lt;/a&gt; is a byproduct when sugarcane and sugar beets are refined. It is often used in baked goods, and is a rock star when it comes to nutrition with 1,464 mg of potassium, 205 mg of calcium and 242 mg of magnesium -- the highest of all the sweeteners. Calories per tablespoon: 58.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    MolassesMolasses is a byproduct when sugarcane and sugar beets are refined. It is often used in baked goods, and is a rock star when it comes to nutrition with 1,464 mg of potassium, 205 mg of calcium and 242 mg of magnesium -- the highest of all the sweeteners. Calories per tablespoon: 58.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6212?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=maple+syrup&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Maple syrup&lt;/a&gt; is made from the sap of maple trees, though the artificial varieties are often just a combination of water and sugars. Nutritional perks of authentic syrups include calcium and potassium. Calories per tablespoon: 52.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Maple syrupMaple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees, though the artificial varieties are often just a combination of water and sugars. Nutritional perks of authentic syrups include calcium and potassium. Calories per tablespoon: 52.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Honey is produced by bees and has the most calories out of all the sweeteners on our list. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/honey/safety/hrb-20059618&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mayo Clinic&lt;/a&gt; recommends that people who have bee-related allergies avoid honey, and it shouldn&#39;t be given to children younger than 12 months. Calories per tablespoon: 64.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    HoneyHoney is produced by bees and has the most calories out of all the sweeteners on our list. The Mayo Clinic recommends that people who have bee-related allergies avoid honey, and it shouldn't be given to children younger than 12 months. Calories per tablespoon: 64.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Corn syrup is a sweetener made from corn starch that is commonly used in drinks and packaged foods. It comes in light, dark and high-fructose syrups (the &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6208?fg=&amp;man=&amp;lfacet=&amp;format=&amp;count=&amp;max=25&amp;offset=&amp;sort=&amp;qlookup=corn+syrup&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dark syrup &lt;/a&gt;contains the most nutrients). &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-living/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/high-fructose-corn-syrup/faq-20058201&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mayo Clinic&lt;/a&gt; says there is a lack of evidence on the possible dangers of the controversial high-fructose variety. Calories per tablespoon: Light (62), dark (57), high-fructose (53).
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Corn SyrupCorn syrup is a sweetener made from corn starch that is commonly used in drinks and packaged foods. It comes in light, dark and high-fructose syrups (the dark syrup contains the most nutrients). Mayo Clinic says there is a lack of evidence on the possible dangers of the controversial high-fructose variety. Calories per tablespoon: Light (62), dark (57), high-fructose (53).
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    A more exotic sweetener, &lt;a href=&quot;http://ndb.nal.usda.gov/ndb/foods/show/6345&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;agave nectar&lt;/a&gt; is created from the agave plant that is native to southern and western United States and parts of South America. It contains fewer carbs than most other sweeteners and contains vitamin C. Calories per tablespoon: 63.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Agave nectar A more exotic sweetener, agave nectar is created from the agave plant that is native to southern and western United States and parts of South America. It contains fewer carbs than most other sweeteners and contains vitamin C. Calories per tablespoon: 63.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    The leaves from stevia plants are used for medicinal purposes and as a sugar-free sweetener. It is reported to be much sweeter than white sugar, but isn&#39;t approved by the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fda.gov/aboutfda/transparency/basics/ucm214864.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;FDA&lt;/a&gt;. Nausea is a possible &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-living/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/stevia/faq-20057856&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;side effect&lt;/a&gt;. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    SteviaThe leaves from stevia plants are used for medicinal purposes and as a sugar-free sweetener. It is reported to be much sweeter than white sugar, but isn't approved by the FDA. Nausea is a possible side effect. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Equal and NutraSweet are FDA-approved artificial sweeteners made from aspartame (two amino acids put together). Another artificial sweetener, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.splenda.com/faq/no-calorie-sweetener&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Splenda&lt;/a&gt;, is sucralose-based and is created from chemically processed sugar. According to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/15/health/artificial-sweeteners-soda/&quot;&gt;researchers&lt;/a&gt;, one possible risk of digesting these products is that it can confuse your body, making it harder to process real sugars as a result. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    Photos: How many calories are in your sweetener?
    Artificial sweetenersEqual and NutraSweet are FDA-approved artificial sweeteners made from aspartame (two amino acids put together). Another artificial sweetener, Splenda, is sucralose-based and is created from chemically processed sugar. According to researchers, one possible risk of digesting these products is that it can confuse your body, making it harder to process real sugars as a result. Calories per tablespoon: 0.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    sugar c209 Heart Foodgluten free chocolate chip cookie 2molasses barsmaple syrupspivak honey beesCorn sweeteneragave plantstevia plantsweetener
    "Basically, they found that to get that elevated triglyceride response in the blood in rats that were fed a high-sugar diet, there needed to be bacteria in the gut," Kearns said.
    "So without the bacteria, you didn't get the high triglyceride response, and so this proved to them at the time that the gut microbiome had a role in this elevated triglyceride response to eating sugar," she said. "I thought this is a fascinating study that they were even considering the role of the gut microbiome back as far as the 1960s."
    In recent years, the gut microbiome has become an area of great interest to researchers.
    Yet a limitation of the new paper is that it turns the spotlight on an animal study, and how sugar impacts rats may not exactly mirror how it could impact humans.
    On the other hand, "I think doing animal studies is an important way to help understand the mechanisms of disease," Kearns said. "While obviously, a rat is not exactly the same as a human, it allows you to conduct experiments in a certain way to learn things that can influence future studies."

    The sugar industry responds

    In its written statement to CNN, the Sugar Association noted that the authors of the new paper did not reach out to it to verify any of their claims.
    "We reviewed our research archives and found documentation that the study in question ended for three reasons, none of which involved potential research findings: the study was significantly delayed; it was consequently over budget; and the delay overlapped with an organizational restructuring with the Sugar Research Foundation becoming a new entity, the International Sugar Research Foundation," the association's statement said.
    How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
    How much sugar is OK? Paper adds to debate
    "There were plans to continue the study with funding from the British Nutrition Foundation, but, for reasons unbeknown to us, this did not occur," the statement said.
    In response, Kearns pointed out that other studies that overlapped with that organizational restructuring were still continued.
    The Sugar Association's statement added that sugar consumed in moderation can be part of a balanced lifestyle and that the association remains committed to supporting research to further understand the role sugar plays in consumers' diets.

    Why the timing is 'concerning'

    All in all, the new paper's findings were "striking" and "ethically concerning" to Dr. Sanjay Basu, an assistant professor of medicine at Stanford University who was not involved in the work.
    "The context for this historically is that during the time at which these studies were taking place, a lot of dietary recommendations were being formulated that emphasized reducing high-fat foods in particular, and in many cases low-fat foods were replaced by high-sugar foods to be more palatable," said Basu, who has studied the health impacts of added sugars in his own research.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    "The fact that sugar was not being considered an additionally concerning substance unfortunately led to a lot of changes in the American diet that correspond to a rise in obesity and type 2 diabetes," Basu said.
    "So the suppression of this type of study is partly greatly concerning because of the time in which it took place," he said. "Although we're not sure what a safe amount of added sugar is, it's pretty clear and increasingly apparent that we're well above what might be considered reasonable in terms of our added sugar consumption as a country."