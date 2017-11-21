Story highlights Niasse charged with "successful deception of a match official"

Has until 6:00pm GMT to respond

Third player to be charged in English football this season

(CNN) Everton striker Oumar Niasse has become the first English Premier League player charged under new Football Association (FA) diving rules.

The Senegalese international won a controversial penalty in his club's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace Saturday, going down under a challenge from Scott Dann.

Niasse was officially charged with "successful deception of a match official," after referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot following the incident.

Leighton Baines took the penalty to level the scores at 1-1 -- Niasse later went on to score Everton's second equalizer as the match finished 2-2.

Read More