Putin to speak with Trump after meeting with Syrian President Assad

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to call US President Donald Trump on Tuesday following a rare meeting with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad to discuss the future of Syria, a statement from the Kremlin said.

Putin and Assad met for talks in Sochi, the Russian Black Sea resort, Russian state media reported Tuesday.

During the meeting, Putin was full of praise for the Syrian President and his work fighting ISIS.

"Syria is striving in the fight against terrorist(s) ... the Syrian people are going through very difficult trials and are gradually approaching the final, unavoidable rout of terrorists," Putin said according to Russian news agency Sputnik.

A Kremlin statement issued after the meeting quoted Putin as saying he would be phoning Trump on Tuesday, along with leaders of other countries involved in the Syrian conflict, such as Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

