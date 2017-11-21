Breaking News

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 7:19 AM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian Kevin Hart, have welcomed their first child, a boy. Hart &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/KevinHart4real/status/932930708527448065&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted&lt;/a&gt; about the birth of Kenzo Kash Hart on November 21. Hart has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Model Eniko Parrish and her husband, comedian Kevin Hart, have welcomed their first child, a boy. Hart tweeted about the birth of Kenzo Kash Hart on November 21. Hart has a son and a daughter from a previous marriage.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Singer Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah revealed that they secretly married in July 2017 while on vacation and are expecting their first child in Spring 2018.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Singer Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah revealed that they secretly married in July 2017 while on vacation and are expecting their first child in Spring 2018.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Actress and cooking show host Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict announced &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPn2JOh5kI/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;via social media&lt;/a&gt; in November that they are expecting their second child. The couple are already the parents of a six year old son, Cree.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Actress and cooking show host Tia Mowry and husband Cory Hardrict announced via social media in November that they are expecting their second child. The couple are already the parents of a six year old son, Cree.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Hamzi Hijazi and actress Jaime Pressly welcomed twins Leo and Lenon in October she announced on her Instagram account. Pressly has a 10 year-old son with a former boyfriend.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Hamzi Hijazi and actress Jaime Pressly welcomed twins Leo and Lenon in October she announced on her Instagram account. Pressly has a 10 year-old son with a former boyfriend.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/18/entertainment/billy-joel-baby-number-three/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Billy Joel is going to be a dad&lt;/a&gt; for the third time. The 68-year-old told The Belfast Telegraph that his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, is pregnant with their second child and the baby is due next month. Billy Joel&#39;s spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Billy Joel is going to be a dad for the third time. The 68-year-old told The Belfast Telegraph that his fourth wife, Alexis Joel, is pregnant with their second child and the baby is due next month. Billy Joel's spokesperson confirmed the news to CNN.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Married reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their first child, a son named Gunner Stone, on October 1. The pair announced in April that they were expecting.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott are expecting a child together, two sources close to the family confirmed to CNN. It will be the first for Jenner, 20. She is due in February.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
&quot;Breaking Bad &quot; star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Breaking Bad " star Aaron Paul and filmmaker wife Lauren Parsekian announced in September that they are expecting their first child. The pair married in 2013.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Victoria&#39;s Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/14/entertainment/adam-levine-behati-prinsloo-baby/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;are expecting their second child. &lt;/a&gt;The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo and singer Adam Levine are expecting their second child. The couple married in 2014 and are the parents of a daughter, Dusty Rose, born in September 2016.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/13/entertainment/serena-williams-baby/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was born September 1.&lt;/a&gt; The couple announced their engagement in December 2016.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Game, set, match. Tennis star Serena Williams revealed in April that she and Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child. Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born September 1. The couple announced their engagement in December 2016.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Designer and TV personality Lauren Conrad welcomed a son with husband William Tell on July 5. Liam James Tell is the first child for Conrad and Tell who married in 2014.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child, a son, in June.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Bristol Palin is now the mother of three. The former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant gave birth in May to her second daughter with husband, Dakota Meyer. Palin also has a son from a previous relationship.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. The couple married in April 2015.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/29/entertainment/ciara-russell-wilson-baby-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara&lt;/a&gt; welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara welcomed daughter Siena Princess Wilson on April 28. Ciara announced the birth on Instagram.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden &quot;Sagon&quot; Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQ0uJLHFPIs/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Instagram account. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Brittany Bell and Nick Cannon welcomed son Golden "Sagon" Cannon om February 21. Cannon announced the birth on his Instagram account.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
George and Amal Clooney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/06/entertainment/george-clooney-amal-clooney-twins/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. &lt;/a&gt;They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. They are the first children for the couple, who married in 2014.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BP-rXUGBPJa/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;announced on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; she is pregnant with twins.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyoncé, seen here with daughter Blue Ivy Carter in 2014, are adding to their family. The singer announced on Instagram she is pregnant with twins.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
&quot;Wonder Woman&quot; star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot and husband Yaron Versano announced via Instagram in November that they are pregnant with their second child.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple&#39;s other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott announced in October that they are expecting baby No. 5. Son Beau Dean was born in April and joined the couple's other children: Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
Photos: Growing celebrity families
Singer Kelly Clarkson gave birth to son Remington Alexander Blackstock in April 2016..
Hide Caption
21 of 21
Eniko Parrish Kevin Hart 12110601 Jordin Sparks Dana Isaiah01 Cory Hardrict Tia Mowry FILE RESTRICTEDJaime Pressly Hamzi Hijazi FILE03 Billy Joel DadHeidi Montag Spencer Pratt Kylie Jenner pregnant RESTRICTEDaaron paul lauren parsekian FILEpregnant celebs 2015Serena Williams Alexis OhanianLauren Conrad William Tell pregnantryan lochte kayla reidBristol Palin FILE RESTRICTED01 Nikki Reed Ian Somerhalder FILE01 russell wilson ciara 082301 Nick Cannon Brittany Bell RESTRICTEDgeorge amal clooneyBeyonce Blue Ivy pregnant celebrities 2016 Gal Gadot Yaron Versano Pregnant Celebrities Tori Spelling Dean McDermott Kelly Clarkson

Story highlights

  • The comedian tweeted the birth announcement of a son
  • The couple married last year

(CNN)Kevin Hart has announced the birth of his third child.

The comedian tweeted Tuesday that his wife, Eniko Parrish, had given birth to their son.
"God is truly amazing....Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ," Hart tweeted. "He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya."
    It's the first child for the couple. Hart has two children -- a daughter, Heaven, 12, and a son, Hendrix, 10, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.
    Hart's children were attendants when the couple married in a lavish ceremony last year after dating for several years.