(CNN) Jenifer Lewis is in a dropping wisdom kind of mood these days.

"The time is now," the "Black-ish" star told CNN. "The past is gone, the future ain't here. We gotta live right here, right now and do the best we can."

It's a lesson the 60-year-old actress has learned well and shares in her new biography "Jenifer Lewis: The Mother of Black Hollywood."

The title comes from Lewis's prolific career in which she's played the mother of various stars, including rapper Tupac Shakur's character in the film "Poetic Justice" and Whitney Houston's in "The Preacher's Wife." She currently stars as Anthony Anderson's mom in the hit ABC comedy "Black-ish."

But there is much more to Lewis than her film and television fans may know.

