How Janet Jackson lost 70 pounds

Story highlights Singer is currently on her "State of the World" tour

Trainer focused on weights to help star transform her body after having baby

(CNN) Janet Jackson's dance moves aren't the only thing garnering applause from fans during her "State of the World" tour.

The 51-year-old new mom is sporting a sleek physique that her trainer says she accomplished without putting in massive hours of cardio, reportedly shedding 70 pounds.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Janet Jackson attends OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event presented by Lexus at the the Altman Building on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine)

Paulette Sybliss told E! she started a "vigorous training schedule" with the superstar six weeks after the singer gave birth to son Eissa in January.

"We were training a minimum of four times a week, and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour," Sybliss said. "Very intense though, very intense training."

And while Jackson was intent on shedding her pregnancy pounds, Sybliss said she focused the training on adding lean muscle to her client to help her be in her best shape for the concert tour.

Read More