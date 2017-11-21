'Godless' comes out firing on Netflix

(CNN) A revisionist western in the gritty vein of "Lonesome Dove," "Godless" is a limited series with a gender-based twist, beautifully shot in a sweeping widescreen format. Buoyed by strong performances and its knowing embrace of an under-utilized genre, this seven-part event slows in the middle but yields the kind of home stretch for which it's worth giving thanks.

Writer-director Scott Frank, working with producer Steven Soderbergh, exhibit an obvious love for films like "Shane" and "Red River" in the concept, which is, on its face, pretty simple: A notorious gunfighter, Roy Goode (Jack O'Connell), breaks with the patriarch of the gang with which he rode, headed by the ruthless Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels). For good measure, Goode made like Robin Hood -- robbing the robbers -- and put a bullet in Griffin before taking off, prompting a search to find him and auguring an inevitable showdown.

Intriguingly, Goode takes refuge in a town dominated by women, who lost most of their menfolk to a mine collapse years earlier. Toughened by having to go it alone, these are no wallflowers, despite attempts to treat them as such by a corporate interest that wants to take over.

" allowfullscreen>

Goode lands at the home of a widowed mom, Alice Fletcher ("Downton Abbey's" Michelle Dockery), bonding with her teenage son. The local sheriff, meanwhile, Bill McNue (Scoot McNairy), is clearly sweet on her, while disrespected by some for his reluctance to draw his gun.

"I've been known to kill a man or two," he says, which sounds more like an excuse than a boast.

