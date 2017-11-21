David Cassidy, '70s teen heartthrob, dies at age 67

(CNN) David Cassidy, who came to fame as a '70s teen heartthrob and lead singer on "The Partridge Family," has died, according to his publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. He was 67.

The singer-actor had recently been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area hospital. Cassidy was in critical condition and suffering from organ failure before his death Tuesday, Geffen said.

"David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years," she said.

Cassidy's nephew, Jack Cassidy, tweeted about his uncle's death, saying "I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people."

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight... & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017

David Cassidy was born into the entertainment industry that made him a star.