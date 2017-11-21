Gary Oldman shines as Churchill in 'Darkest Hour'

(CNN) Bringing Winston Churchill uncannily to life even without taking into account the jaw-dropping makeup, Gary Oldman should probably skip past Oscar talk and jump directly to knighthood for "Darkest Hour," a screen portrait of Churchill against which all others will be measured.

In some respects, "Darkest Hour" is one chapter of a sweeping cinematic tale, other pieces of which are told in this year's "Dunkirk" and the 2011 Oscar winner "The King's Speech." Churchill, similarly, has been an irresistible showcase for actors through the years, most recently earning John Lithgow an Emmy for his portrayal in Netflix's "The Crown."

Oldman, however, might have delivered the granddaddy of them all. Not only has he captured the unique gravel of his voice, the combination of thunder and mumbling, but he has replicated his indomitable spirit, at a moment when Churchill -- and the future of England -- were at their most vulnerable.

Directed by Joe Wright ("Atonement"), the movie takes place in a truncated period of time in 1940. Neville Chamberlain's posture of appeasement has failed, forcing the British to seek a new leader who can put the country on a wartime footing.

Notoriously pugnacious, Churchill is nobody's first choice, and even he realizes that the job he has long coveted comes to him at the worst imaginable time. "It's not a gift," he mutters. "It's revenge."

