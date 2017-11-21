North Korea accused of violating armistice by pursuing defecting soldier

Story highlights The soldier crossed the heavily fortified DMZ last week

(CNN) North Korea stands accused of violating the armistice agreement between North and South Korea, after North Korean soldiers fired across the line that divides the two countries in pursuit of a defector last week.

The United Nations Command in South Korea played dramatic security footage of the soldier's brazen defection across the heavily fortified demilitarized zone (DMZ) at a news conference on Wednesday. It showed the soldier running across the border as North Korean soldiers shot at him and officers later crawling to rescue him.

A North Korean defector is pictured in security footage as he crosses the DMZ dividing the two Koreas in this screenshot of handout video provided by the United Nations Command.

As well as firing across the border, one North Korea soldier crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) -- another violation of the armistice that paused the Korean War in 1953, said Col. Chad Carroll, US Forces Korea public affairs director. A peace treaty formally ending the war has never been signed.

Carroll said that the UN Command had notified the North Korean People's Army of the violations via regular communication channels and had requested a meeting. The soldier is the third member of the North Korean armed forces to defect this year.

Soldier regains consciousness

