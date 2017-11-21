(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Mugabe steps down
Celebrations erupted in the streets of Zimbabwe's capital as its only leader since the country's independence, Robert Mugabe, ended his 37-year presidency. See the latest news from Zimbabwe here.
Net neutrality's days are numbered
Trump FCC chair Ajit Pai unveiled his controversial plan to repeal Obama-era protections intended to keep the internet open and fair.
Charlie Rose 'does not get a pass'
Charlie Rose has been fired by CBS News and PBS amid allegations of sexual harassment from eight women.
50 killed in Nigerian mosque attack
A teenage suicide bomber killed 50 at a mosque in northern Nigeria. The region has suffered several similar attacks in recent years from jihadist group Boko Haram.
Today's entertainment news
-- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the birth of his third child.
-- Former WWE star Kamala is on life support following an emergency surgical procedure, his stepdaughter announced on Facebook.
-- LaVar Ball denies being in a feud with President Trump despite delivering a slew of criticisms against the President during a recent interview with CNN.
An Obama order Trump can't overturn
President Trump pardoned Drumstick, this year's National Thanksgiving Turkey. Trump quipped that he can't revoke Obama's pardons of turkeys last year.