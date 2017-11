(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Mugabe steps down

Celebrations erupted in the streets of Zimbabwe's capital as its only leader since the country's independence, Robert Mugabe, ended his 37-year presidency . See the latest news from Zimbabwe here

Net neutrality's days are numbered

Trump FCC chair Ajit Pai unveiled his controversial plan to repeal Obama-era protections intended to keep the internet open and fair.

Charlie Rose 'does not get a pass'

Charlie Rose has been fired by CBS News and PBS amid allegations of sexual harassment from eight women.

50 killed in Nigerian mosque attack

A teenage suicide bomber killed 50 at a mosque in northern Nigeria . The region has suffered several similar attacks in recent years from jihadist group Boko Haram.

Today's entertainment news

-- Comedian and actor Kevin Hart announced the birth of his third child

-- Former WWE star Kamala is on life support following an emergency surgical procedure, his stepdaughter announced on Facebook.

An Obama order Trump can't overturn