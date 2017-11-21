Argentina: Missing sub could be out of oxygen soon

Story highlights Argentine navy lost contact with ARA San Juan sub nearly a week ago

(CNN) An Argentine navy submarine that's been missing for nearly a week may soon run out of oxygen if it hasn't surfaced, the country's navy says -- a scenario giving urgency to a multinational search for the vessel and its 44-member crew off Argentina's South Atlantic coast.

The navy lost contact with the ARA San Juan submarine on November 15, shortly after the vessel's captain reported a failure in the battery system while the sub was submerged, the Argentine military has said.

Ships and aircraft have been scouring the South Atlantic for the sub -- and the search has entered a critical phase because the ARA San Juan crew's oxygen could run out by Wednesday in one of the worst-case scenarios, Argentine navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said Monday.

Under normal circumstances, the vessel has sufficient fuel, water, oil and oxygen to operate for weeks without external help, Balbi said, and the vessel could "snorkel" -- or raise a tube to the surface -- "to charge batteries and draw fresh air for the crew." The oxygen situation also could be helped, even if the vessel bobs adrift on the surface with the hatch open.

But if the sub doesn't surface, oxygen might last only seven days, Balbi said. The vessel was submerged when the navy last made contact with it, and Tuesday would mark the sixth full day of the its disappearance.

