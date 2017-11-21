Robert Mugabe: Zimbabwe's war hero turned brutal autocrat

(CNN) He reigned over Zimbabwe for nearly four decades with an iron fist, and infamously claimed that "only God" could ever remove him from office. But now, at the age of 93, President Robert Mugabe is witnessing his rule's historic end.

Mugabe had been teetering on the brink of political ruin since the country's military seized power in the capital Harare, on Wednesday. It was the most serious attempt to overthrow the leader since he came to power 37 years ago.

Tiring of his political overreach, members of his own party turned against him after he dismissed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to make way for his ambitious wife Grace.

The veteran leader will be remembered for waging a campaign of fear, oppression and violence in a bid to maintain power, and for leading a country once called the breadbasket of southern Africa into poverty.

The descent into tyranny didn't take long.