Breaking News

Zimbabwe: Live updates

By James Masters, Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Luke McGee, CNN

Updated 11:22 AM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare after the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabweans celebrate in Harare after the resignation of President Robert Mugabe.