UN Security Council seeks investigation into Libya slave trade

The Security Council adopted a resolution Tuesday designed to crack down on human trafficking and slavery

(CNN) Diplomats at a UN Security Council meeting on human trafficking called Tuesday for investigations into slave auctions in Libya following a CNN report last week on the practice.

"In recent days we have all been horrified by images of African migrants being sold as 'goods' in Libya," said UN Secretary-General António Guterres said. Guterres, former head of the UN agency on refugees, added, "slavery and other such egregious abuses of human rights have no place in the 21st century."

"Those images on CNN shocked because they showed that this most degrading form of exploitation is tragically not a thing of the past," added Matthew Rycroft, the UK's ambassador to the UN. "It is happening today, and it is happening on our watch."

In recent years the United Nations has stepped up efforts to combat the crime of human trafficking, which affects millions and intersects with numerous UN agencies that are not set up to combat it.

Rycroft told reporters, "those videos that we saw from Libya of people being sold into slavery just demonstrate that this is an issue happening in each and every country around the world today. It is not behind us by any means."

