Robert Mugabe resigns after 37 years as Zimbabwe's leader

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned, the speaker of the country's Parliament said, bringing an end to his 37 years of rule.

The announcement came as Parliament began proceedings to impeach him, six days after the military seized control in the capital, Harare, and placed the 93-year-old leader under house arrest.

Crowds in the streets of Harare broke out in rapturous celebrations, dancing and cheering in joy, some raising their fists and waving Zimbabwean flags.

As Mugabe's letter was read out in Parliament, lawmakers broke out in thunderous applause and cheers.

Mugabe's resignation marks the end of an era in Zimbabwe. He ruled the country with an iron fist for almost four decades and is the only leader the nation has known since it achieved independence from Britain in 1980.

