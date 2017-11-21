Robert Mugabe resigns after 37 years as Zimbabwe's leader

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe has resigned after 37 years as leader of the southern African nation, finally succumbing to the pressure of a military takeover and the humiliation of impeachment.

The announcement came minutes into a joint session of the Zimbabwean Parliament in Harare, convened to prise the 93-year-old from power.

Zimbabwe's members of Parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation.

As the Speaker read out a letter from Mugabe, lawmakers broke out in thunderous applause and cheers.

In the streets outside, crowds erupted in rapturous celebrations, dancing and cheering in joy, some raising their fists and waving Zimbabwean flags.

Mugabe's announcement was an acknowledgment of the inevitable. In reality, he lost his grip on power six days ago when the country's top generals launched what amounted to a military coup, placing the veteran leader under house arrest.

Protesters calling for the impeachment of President Robert Mugabe demonstrate in front of the parliament building in downtown Harare.

