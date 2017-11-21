If you have photos or video from the bombing, you can share them with CNN via WhatsApp at +1 347 322 0415. Please do not put yourself in danger.

(CNN) At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in northern Nigeria on the border with Cameroon, police told CNN.

The attack happened in the town of Mubi in Adamawa State as worshipers were gathering for the "fajr" dawn prayer at around 5:20 a.m. local time, said Othman Abubakar, a police spokesman.

The bomber was about 17 years old, Abubakar added.

Many more people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but over the past eight years, jihadist group Boko Haram has carried out hundreds of deadly attacks on mosques, schools, markets and churches in northern Nigeria.

