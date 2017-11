(CNN) At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday in a suicide bomb attack at a mosque in northern Nigeria, police told CNN.

The attack happened in the town of Mubi in Adamawa State as worshipers were gathering for the "fajr" dawn prayer around 5:20 a.m. local time, Othman Abubakar, a police spokesman said.

The bomber was about 17 years old, Abubakar added.

Many more people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals.