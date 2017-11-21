Breaking News

Former Zimbabwe VP urges President Mugabe to resign

By Ben Westcott and David McKenzie, CNN

Updated 4:01 AM ET, Tue November 21, 2017

Zimbabwe's former VP urges Mugabe to resign
Zimbabwe's former VP urges Mugabe to resign

  • Mnangagwa said he was told there were plans for an attempt on his life in November
  • Zimbabwe's parliament could move to impeach Mugabe on Tuesday

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN)Former Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged longtime President Robert Mugabe to resign in a strongly worded statement delivered from an unknown location outside of the country.

In the statement issued Tuesday morning, the former vice president said he refused to return to Zimbabwe until he was sure he would be safe, despite an invitation from Mugabe to discuss "the current political events in the nation."
He alleged he was told by "friendly" security personnel in November there were plans to "eliminate" him once he had been removed from his post and taken into custody.
    Mnangagwa is thought to have fled Zimbabwe after Mugabe fired him unexpectedly earlier this month. His ouster triggered a political crisis which led to a shock military takeover last Wednesday.
    "I told the President I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired," he said in the statement.
    Mugabe, who has led Zimbabwe for nearly 40 years, has yet to publicly announce his resignation despite an apparent coup and his political party, ZANU-PF, removing him as leader.
    "Mugabe has always said that if the people don't want him he will leave office, now that they have spoken he must now accept the will of the people and resign," the statement said.
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on Monday, November 20. Tens of thousands of people have protested in the streets for the ouster of longtime President Robert Mugabe, who has refused to step down from office despite a military takeover of the country last week. Mugabe, 93, has led Zimbabwe for nearly four decades.
    Students from the University of Zimbabwe participate in a demonstration in Harare on Monday, November 20.
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended the address without giving his resignation.
    At a bar in Harare, people watch Mugabe give a televised address to the nation on Sunday, November 19. Mugabe ended the address without giving his resignation.
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Military leaders have been in talks with Mugabe over his exit.
    Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19.
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and has been its leader for decades.
    A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19.
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe's former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe's resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
    People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe's former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe's resignation on November 18.
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since Wednesday.
    Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17.
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image tweeted by Caesar Zvayi, the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    Mugabe, right, is seen in talks about his future in this image tweeted by Caesar Zvayi, the editor of The Herald newspaper, on Thursday, November 16.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed Mugabe under house arrest.
    An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
    An overview of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, on November 16.
    An overview of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15. In a dramatic televised statement, an army spokesman denied that a military takeover was underway, but the situation bore all the hallmarks of one. The military said Mugabe and his family were "safe."
    An armored vehicle patrols a street in Harare on Wednesday, November 15.
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15.
    Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.
    The issue could soon be taken out of Mugabe's hands, with the president's own party expected to set into motion plans to impeach him in the country's parliament Tuesday.
    On Monday, the country's military chief said Mugabe had agreed to direct talks with the former Vice President he recently fired, a sacking that triggered political calamity.
    A source told CNN that Mugabe had agreed to terms for his resignation in talks with military leaders who have seized control in the country, and that a letter had been drafted.
    Robert Mugabe: What you need to know
    Robert Mugabe: What you need to know

    But the midday deadline for his resignation passed Monday with no word from the defiant leader.
    In his statement, Mnangagwa said he had told Mugabe there were two options -- work to leave peacefully and preserve his legacy or be forced out in humiliation.
    "The will of the people will prevail against one person," he said.
    Mnangagwa, expected to be first in line to lead Zimbabwe after Mugabe, has a close relationship with the military and is known by his nickname, "The Crocodile" on account of his political survival skills.
    The former vice president said in his statement he wanted to see "all people of Zimbabwe" come together to rebuild the nation.
    "My desire is to join all Zimbabweans in a new era where corruption, incompetency, dereliction of duty and laziness, social and cultural decadency is not tolerated," he said.
    Mugabe's prolonged exit fraying nerves
    Mugabe's prolonged exit fraying nerves

    'Time to go'

    Mnangagwa's call for a "new era" in Zimbabwe appears to tap into the popular sentiment surfacing in the wake of the past week's apparent coup.
    Where once locals were too scared to speak out against their tyrannical leader, on Monday they were defiantly calling on him to go.
    At a prayer meeting in a park opposite Parliament House, residents sang hymns and called for change. "We do not him, we don't want the slightest bit of Robert Mugabe... he's made our lives miserable," one woman said.
    Emmerson Mnangagwa, a &#39;tyrant&#39; who could be Zimbabwe&#39;s next president
    Emmerson Mnangagwa, a 'tyrant' who could be Zimbabwe's next president
    University of Harare students gathered in the streets to call for their aging president to step down.
    Zimbabwe in turmoil

    "We might be replacing a snake with another snake that much as we know, but it would take seven years of cooperation. What we're saying is we need new blood as our leader," one man said.
    They were just some of the tens of thousands of people who have protested in the streets since last Wednesday, calling for an end to Mugabe's time in power.
    The voices supporting him have been far more muted, and world leaders are tacitly supporting the military's actions.
    If Mugabe does decide to resign, he must send a letter to the speaker of Parliament, who should then publicly announce the resignation within 24 hours, according to the constitution.
    If his rule ends, the speaker will have to serve as an interim leader. Usually it is the vice president's role to step in, but the country has not had one since Mnangagwa was fired earlier this month.