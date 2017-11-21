Former Zimbabwe VP urges President Mugabe to resign

Harare, Zimbabwe (CNN) Former Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged longtime President Robert Mugabe to resign in a strongly worded statement delivered from an unknown location outside of the country.

In the statement issued Tuesday morning, the former vice president said he refused to return to Zimbabwe until he was sure he would be safe, despite an invitation from Mugabe to discuss "the current political events in the nation."

He alleged he was told by "friendly" security personnel in November there were plans to "eliminate" him once he had been removed from his post and taken into custody.

Mnangagwa is thought to have fled Zimbabwe after Mugabe fired him unexpectedly earlier this month. His ouster triggered a political crisis which led to a shock military takeover last Wednesday.

"I told the President I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired," he said in the statement.

