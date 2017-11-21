Former Zimbabwe VP urges President Mugabe to resign

(CNN) Zimbabwe's former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has urged longtime President Robert Mugabe to resign in a strongly worded statement Tuesday.

Mugabe, who has led Zimbabwe for nearly 40 years, has yet to publicly announce his resignation despite an apparent coup and his political party, ZANU-PF, removing him as leader.

"Mugabe has always said that if the people don't want him he will leave office, now that they have spoken he must now accept the will of the people and resign," the statement said.

Mnangagwa has been out of the country since Mugabe ousted him earlier this month. His ouster triggered a political crisis which led to a shock military takeover last Wednesday.

In the statement, the former vice president said he refused to return to Zimbabwe until his safety could be assured, despite an invitation from Mugabe to discuss "the current political events in the nation."

