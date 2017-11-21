Former Zimbabwe VP urges President Mugabe to resign

Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Newspapers are held in place with rocks at a newsstand in Harare on November 20.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Mugabe meets with generals in Harare on November 19. Military leaders have been in talks with Mugabe over his exit.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Members of the ruling party ZANU-PF react after the decision to oust Mugabe as party leader on November 19.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
A portrait of Mugabe hangs in the hall of the ZANU-PF headquarters, where delegates met for a special committee on November 19. Mugabe co-founded the party and has been its leader for decades.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
A woman and her daughter look out from their balcony as a crowd of protesters gather on the road leading to the State House in Harare on Saturday, November 18.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
People hold a portrait of Zimbabwe's former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, during a demonstration demanding Mugabe's resignation on November 18. ZANU-PF announced Mnangagwa as its new party leader. He was fired by Mugabe on November 6.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
A soldier greets a citizen during a demonstration on November 18.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
People in Harare react as they see a military helicopter fly overhead during protests against Mugabe on November 18.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Mugabe, center, arrives to preside over a student graduation ceremony at Zimbabwe Open University on Friday, November 17. It was his first public appearance since Wednesday.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
An armored vehicle is on patrol in Harare on November 16. The country has been in limbo since the military seized control of state institutions and placed Mugabe under house arrest.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Business continues as usual in Harare as roadside vendors sell vegetables on November 16.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Members of the military check a gun as they stand atop an armored vehicle parked in Harare's central district on November 16.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
An overview of Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, on November 16.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
A banner of Mugabe remains outside the ZANU-PF headquarters in Harare on November 16.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Soldiers seal off a main road to the parliament building in Harare on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Soldiers patrol a street in Harare on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Soldiers inspect a vehicle on a road leading to Mugabe's office in Harare on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Residents in Zimbabwe's capital line up to withdraw money from a bank on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Two pedestrians pass behind an armored personnel carrier stationed at an intersection in Harare on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
A man in Harare reads a special edition of The Herald newspaper on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
An armored military vehicle is seen outside the building of the state-run Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp. on November 15.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
Soldiers monitor traffic in Harare on November 15 as the military set up checkpoints at key locations in the city.
Political upheaval grips Zimbabwe
In a screen grab of a TV broadcast on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corp., Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo reads a statement saying the military was conducting an operation to target "criminals" close to the President who were causing "social and economic suffering." He denied a coup was underway.