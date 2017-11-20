4 people unaccounted for after nursing home fire

Story highlights 4 residents in their 80s or 90s are missing

The fire's cause is under investigation

(CNN) Four people remained unaccounted for Monday after a nursing home fire in West Chester, Pennsylvania, late Thursday.

The four residents are a 92-year-old man and his 89-year-old wife, an 85-year-old woman and a 93-year-old woman, West Chester District Attorney Thomas Hogan said during a news conference Monday.

The fire tore through the Barclay Friends assisted living facility, a multistory nursing home in southeastern Pennsylvania, late Thursday. At least 20 people were injured and more than 140 people had to evacuate into the cold night, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, Hogan said.

The fire began shortly before 11 p.m., West Chester Fire Chief Mike McDonald said. Video from CNN affiliate KYW showed huge flames consuming a number of units in the complex.

