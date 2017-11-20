Nebraska to decide future of Keystone XL pipeline expansion

Story highlights The proposed Keystone XL extension is the last part of the Keystone Pipeline system

Workers are cleaning up from a 210,000-gallon Keystone oil leak in South Dakota

(CNN) After years of heated debate, the future of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline could be decided Monday.

Nebraska's Public Service Commission is expected to announce whether the extension pipeline can cross the state, paving the way for completion of the entire Keystone Pipeline system. The decision would come days after part of the existing Keystone Pipeline spilled 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.

The Keystone Pipeline system transfers crude oil via a 2,600-mile route from Alberta,Canada, east into Manitoba, Canada, and then south across the US border to Texas, parent company TransCanada said.

The proposed Keystone XL Pipeline, which would stretch from Hardisty, Alberta, southeast to Steele City, Nebraska, would augment other pipelines and complete the entire system.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission was scheduled to vote on the pipeline during a meeting starting 10 a.m. (11 a.m. ET) Monday.

