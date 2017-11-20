Nebraska approves path for controversial Keystone XL pipeline

Story highlights The proposed Keystone XL extension is the last part of the Keystone Pipeline system

Workers are cleaning up from a 210,000-gallon Keystone oil leak in South Dakota

(CNN) Nebraska officials voted Monday to allow the Keystone XL pipeline to cross the state, a key step toward the completion of the Keystone Pipeline network.

The state's Public Service Commission voted 3-2 in favor of the expansion pipeline, days after the existing Keystone Pipeline spilled 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota.

The Keystone Pipeline system transfers crude oil via a 2,600-mile route from Alberta,Canada, east into Manitoba, Canada, and then south across the US border to Texas, parent company TransCanada said.

The proposed Keystone XL Pipeline, which would stretch from Hardisty, Alberta, southeast to Steele City, Nebraska, would augment other pipelines and complete the entire system.

The commission received a route approval application from TransCanada for the pipeline in February and has been evaluating the project in a process that included public hearings and comments

