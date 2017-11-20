Where are 'Manson Family' members now?

Story highlights Convicted Manson family members remain in prison and have been denied parole

(CNN) Charles Manson's followers were young and zealously committed.

Now 48 years after the brutal series of killings, the cult leader is dead and most of the "Manson Family" of followers, who carried out the murders, are still in prison.

Manson had ordered the killings, but didn't participate. Prosecutors said that Manson wanted to start a race war and had hoped the Black Panthers would be blamed for the deaths.

The back-to-back killings began on August 9, 1969, at the home of actress Sharon Tate and her husband, famed movie director Roman Polanski. He was out of the country at the time. The first set of victims were Tate, who was eight months pregnant; a celebrity hairstylist named Jay Sebring; coffee fortune heiress Abigail Folger; writer Wojciech Frykowski; and Steven Parent, a friend of the family's caretaker.

Those killed at the home of Roman Polanski. From left, Wojciech Frykowski, Sharon Tate, Stephen Parent, Jay Sebring and Abigail Folger.

The next evening, supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, were killed at their home.

