San Francisco, California (CNN) The courtroom froze -- some observers even gasped -- as the tiny figure on the screen collapsed. The video may have been grainy and captured from a great distance, but prosecutors said the image was unmistakable: 32-year-old Kate Steinle had just been shot on San Francisco's Pier 14, a popular tourist spot. Soon it will be up to the jury to decide whether the man on trial unintentionally shot her or committed murder.

As lawyers prepare to give their closing arguments Monday in a trial that began nearly a month ago, jurors will have to evaluate two competing narratives.

Kate Steinle

Prosecutors said Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, 45, deliberately aimed a gun into an unsuspecting crowd on the pier and pulled the trigger. He then immediately tried to cover his tracks, they argued, by throwing his gun into the San Francisco Bay and fled the scene. And a police interrogation would help prove his guilt, lead prosecutor Diana Garcia tried to convey to the jury.

"He admitted deliberately firing the gun," Garcia told the panel of six men and six women.

On the other hand, defense lawyers say the evidence points to an accidental shooting, especially since the bullet ricocheted off the ground before striking Steinle nearly 80 feet away. They contend Garcia-Zarate found the gun wrapped in a T-shirt or cloth under his seat on the pier and that it went off by accident, seconds after the discovery. (Authorities said the gun had been stolen from an off-duty Bureau of Land Management agent's car four days earlier.)

A court sketch from the murder trial of Jose Garcia Zarate.

