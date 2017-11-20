5 things for November 20: Manson, Mugabe, Mueller, Trump, Tambor

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history The Georgia Dome, seen here in November 1992, was the home of the Atlanta Falcons for 25 years. The stadium is set for implosion Monday, November 20. Take a look back at some of the historic sporting events held at the Atlanta venue: Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history James Washington of the Dallas Cowboys recovers the football after a fumble by the Buffalo Bills' Thurman Thomas during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome in January 1994. The Cowboys went on to defeat the Bills 30-13. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Kerri Strug vaults during the women's team gymnastics competition at the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta in July 1996. Strug injured her left ankle following this routine but completed her second vault to clinch the team gold medal for the US women. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history The "Dream Team's" Reggie Miller, center, flashes his gold medal surrounded by other members of the US men's basketball team during the medal presentation at the 1996 Summer Olympics. Standing, from left, are Charles Barkley, Grant Hill, Penny Hardaway, David Robinson, Scottie Pippen, Miller, Karl Malone, John Stockton and Shaquille O'Neal. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history The Atlanta Falcons, led in part by running back Jamal Anderson, defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-18 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in January 1999. The Falcons would go on the road to defeat the Minnesota Vikings and reach Super Bowl XXXIII. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson falls short of the goal line when St. Louis Rams linebacker Mike Jones tackles him as time runs out in Super Bowl XXXIV in January 2000. The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16. Hide Caption 6 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Maryland celebrates after defeating Indiana to win the NCAA men's basketball championship game in April 2002. Hide Caption 7 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Connecticut's Diana Taurasi celebrates with her teammates after they won the NCAA women's basketball championship game in April 2003. UConn defeated Tennessee 73-68. Hide Caption 8 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Pat White throws to a receiver in the second half in a 38-35 win over the Georgia Bulldogs at the Sugar Bowl in January 2006. The game, which is usually held in New Orleans, was moved to the Georgia Dome because of damage from Hurricane Katrina. Hide Caption 9 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Ohio State center Greg Oden and Florida's Chris Richard, from left, Al Horford and Corey Brewer wait for a rebound in the NCAA men's basketball championship game in April 2007. Florida won the national title 84-75. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Alabama's Mykal Riley makes a shot over Charles Rhodes of Mississippi State during the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in March 2008. Riley's last-second 3-point shot would force the game into overtime, keeping many fans inside the stadium as a tornado churned toward downtown Atlanta. Hide Caption 11 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers in January 2013. It was the first time Atlanta hosted an NFC Championship Game. Hide Caption 12 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Kevin Ware of the Louisville Cardinals cuts the net after his team defeated Michigan 82-76 in the NCAA men's basketball championship game in April 2013. Hide Caption 13 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history The Georgia Dome hosts soccer's CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal game between Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago in July 2013. Hide Caption 14 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history Confetti fills the Georgia Dome as Alabama celebrates a 24-7 win over Washington in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal in December. Hide Caption 15 of 17

Photos: Georgia Dome flashback: Revisiting 25 years of sports history The Green Bay Packers kick off to the Atlanta Falcons to start the NFC Championship Game in January. Hide Caption 16 of 17