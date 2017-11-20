$20,000 reward offered in case of slain Border Patrol agent

Story highlights "We will, and must, build the Wall," Trump tweets

Agent Rogelio Martinez was killed, and his partner was serious injured

(CNN) Authorities are scrambling to find whoever killed a Border Patrol agent and hope a $20,000 reward will help lead them to the assailant.

Rogelio Martinez, 36, and his partner were patrolling near Interstate 10 in southwest Texas, US Customs and Border Protection said. They were responding to activity near the border, but CBP officials would not say what type of activity.

At some point, Martinez and his partner suffered severe injuries. Martinez died Sunday morning, and his partner was in serious condition, officials said.

Authorities have not said how the two were injured, but a Customs and Border Protection spokesman said Martinez was not shot.

"On behalf of the quarter of a million front line officers and agents of DHS, my thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Agent Martinez and to the agent who is in serious condition," Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke said in a statement.