Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna dies aged 49

Czech won Wimbledon in 1998

(CNN) Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after a long battle with cancer, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has announced.

In a statement on its website, the WTA said the former world No.2 died peacefully "surrounded by her family in her native Czech Republic."

Novotna captured hearts of fans when she burst into tears after losing to Steffi Graf in the 1993 Wimbledon final and was consoled by the Duchess of Kent.

She also lost the 1997 Wimbledon final before going on to win the title by beating Nathalie Tauziat in the 1998 final.

Novotna is consoled by the Duchess of Kent

During an illustrious career, Novotna won 17 Grand Slam titles, including 12 in doubles and four in mixed doubles -- and was a member of the Czech Republic's victorious 1998 Fed Cup team.

