(CNN) Grigor Dimitrov was already a big deal in Bulgaria, but his ATP Finals victory in London has secured him 'rock star' status.

His three-set triumph over Belgium's David Goffin was broadcast live on three Bulgarian TV stations, he received a personal message of congratulations from the country's President and the Mayor of his hometown wants to name their tennis courts after him.

"This win means a lot to me, to my family, for the team but also for the country," Dimitrov told Christina Macfarlane in the CNN studio the day after his win at the O2.

Highlights - Grigor Dimitrov defeats David Goffin in London

"I'm proud to be Bulgarian, I've played for my country all my life and I'm sure people are going to appreciate that.

"After every match, just to see the Bulgarian flags, the atmosphere felt absolutely marvelous -- I felt like I was playing at home."

