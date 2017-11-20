(CNN) Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba used a triumphant performance for the English Premier League club to highlight the issue of migrants sold into slavery in Libya, after an exclusive CNN investigation last week.

After scoring the third goal in his side's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, the 24-year-old celebrated with an unconventional handcuff action.

Pogba explained the celebration on Instagram, writing: "While very happy to be back, my prayers go to those suffering slavery in Libya. May Allah be by your side and may this cruelty come to an end!"

It was the French international's first appearance for Manchester United since September.

CNN's Nima Elbagir and her crew went to Libya in October after obtaining footage of an underground migrant auction outside the capital, Tripoli. The team saw the sale of at least a dozen men -- some for as little as $400.

