Georgia Dome imploded after 25 years of use

Atlanta (CNN) The only facility in the world to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four has been reduced to rubble.

A little more than 25 years after opening, the Georgia Dome, former home of the Atlanta Falcons and the scene for several historic sporting events, was imploded Monday morning. The adjacent Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened this summer.

The blast occurred just after 7:30 a.m. ET. In the span of about 12-15 seconds, most of the structure collapsed, though parts of it remained upright.

Either the charges in the area didn't go off, or the blast wasn't strong enough, according to Georgia World Congress Center Authority spokeswoman Morgan Smith-Williams. The implosion team is inspecting what's left of the structure.

Cleanup is expected to take approximately three months.

