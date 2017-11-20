Georgia Dome imploded after 25 years of use

Story highlights The Georgia Dome was imploded Monday morning

The venue was the home of the Atlanta Falcons for 25 years

Atlanta (CNN) The only facility in the world to host the Olympics, Super Bowl and Final Four has been reduced to rubble.

A little more than 25 years after opening, the Georgia Dome, former home of the Atlanta Falcons and the scene for several historic sporting events, was imploded Monday morning. The adjacent Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened this summer.

The blast occurred just after 7:30 a.m. ET. Most of the structure collapsed, though parts of it remained upright.

The Georgia Dome tumbles to the ground.

In the dome's place in downtown Atlanta will include a hotel , parking and green space. What will remain is a spot jampacked full of memories.

"As far as the stadium goes, for me it starts with the fans," Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. "That's the first thing you remember about a place, the enthusiasm of the fans and a city and what it brings to a stadium. That's what I think of, the fans, the city and the love they have for the team."

