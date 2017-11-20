Photos: What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos Minnesota linebacker Eric Kendricks loses his helmet as he chases Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley during an NFL game in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 19. Hide Caption 1 of 29

Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse is tripped up by Dallas forward Brett Ritchie during an NHL game in Dallas on Saturday, November 18.

Grigor Dimitrov lifts his trophy after winning the ATP World Tour Finals on Sunday, November 19. The Bulgarian defeated David Goffin in the final and moved to No. 3 in the world rankings.

Bec Rawlings punches Jessica-Rose Clark during their UFC bout in Sydney on Sunday, November 19. Clark won by split decision.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster watches the ball go into his net during a Premier League match in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, November 18. Liverpool defeated Southampton 3-0.

Arkansas fans wear paper bags over their heads in the final seconds of a football loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, November 18. Arkansas' record dropped to 4-7 on the season.

Iona's TK Edogi blocks a shot onto Oshae Brissett's face during a college basketball game at Syracuse on Tuesday, November 14.

Colorado's Gabriel Landeskog is sprayed by teammate Jonathan Bernier after scoring a hat trick against Washington on Thursday, November 16.

Peruvian wrestler Sixto Auccapina, right, is held at arm's length by Colombia's Hernan Guzman during the Bolivarian Games on Tuesday, November 14. Guzman's tattoo reads "Isabella Te Amo" ("I love you Isabella").

Chicago running back Tarik Cohen leaps over Detroit safety Glover Quin to score a touchdown on Sunday, November 19. It tied the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter, but Detroit prevailed after a 52-yard field goal by Matt Prater.

Australia's Valentine Holmes scores a try during a Rugby League World Cup quarterfinal on Friday, November 17. Australia defeated Samoa 46-0.

Soccer players from the Brazilian club Corinthians carry drinks as they celebrate clinching the league title in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday, November 15.

Venezuela's Carla Gonzalez swims the 100-meter backstroke during the Bolivarian Games on Monday, November 20.

Players from UCLA and Central Arkansas battle for a loose ball during a college basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 15.

Martin Truex Jr. celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series title on Sunday, November 19. It is his first championship on NASCAR's top circuit.

Short-track speedskaters compete in a 1,000-meter race at a World Cup event in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday, November 19.

Alexander Zverev bites his racket in frustration during a match against Roger Federer on Tuesday, November 14. Federer won their group-stage match at the ATP World Tour Finals.

Field hockey players from Shippensburg University celebrate after winning the Division II title on Sunday, November 19. It is their second national title in a row and their third in the last five years.

A cyclist races downhill during a bike race in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday, November 19.

Kansas' Udoka Azubuike slams the ball during a college basketball game against South Dakota State on Friday, November 17. He scored 17 points in the Jayhawks' 98-64 victory.

Carl Frampton punches Horacio Garcia during their featherweight bout in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Saturday, November 18. Frampton won by unanimous decision.

Russian figure skaters Vladimir Morozov and Evgenia Tarasova perform their short program during the Grand Prix event in Grenoble, France, on Friday, November 17. They won gold in the pairs competition.

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen, top, and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette compete for a header during a Premier League match in London on Saturday, November 18. Arsenal won the rivalry match 2-0.

England slip fielders watch the ball Friday, November 17, during an Ashes tour match against Cricket Australia XI.

Australian's Reagan Campbell-Gillard is tackled by Samoa players during the quarterfinals of the Rugby League World Cup on Friday, November 17.

Hayden Paddon powers through a corner Friday, November 17, on the first day of the World Rally Championship event in Australia. Paddon finished the race in third.

The net almost falls onto Chicago goalie Corey Crawford during an NHL game against the New York Rangers on Wednesday, November 15.

Baylor's Kristy Wallace fouls UCLA's Jordin Canada during a college basketball game in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 18.