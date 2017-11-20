Story highlights Alabama is holding its special election for a US Senate seat on December 12

Republicans have a slim majority in the Senate and an ambitious agenda

Washington (CNN) The White House isn't saying that President Donald Trump supports Roy Moore. But Trump's aides are openly acknowledging something close: They need Moore's Republican vote in the Senate.

"I'm telling you that we want the votes in the Senate to get this tax bill through," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said when asked on "Fox & Friends" whether Alabamians should vote for Moore in next month's special election. It was a major reversal four days after she said on the same program that "no Senate seat is worth more than a child."

Hours later, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Trump is leaving it up to Alabama voters to sort through the sexual allegations facing Moore.

But she acknowledged Moore's party affiliation is a factor, saying that "the President wants people both in the House and the Senate that support his agenda."

By refusing to intervene ahead of Alabama's December 12 special election, Trump is rejecting Senate Republican leaders' view that a Moore victory would bring disastrous consequences for the GOP's brand and needs to be stopped at all costs.