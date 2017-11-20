US conducts airstrikes on Afghanistan opium labs

(CNN) The US conducted airstrikes targeting opium processing labs in Afghanistan Sunday, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Michael Andrews tells CNN.

The airstrikes were part of a joint US-Afghan operation targeting drug facilities in Taliban controlled areas in Helmand Province.

The airstrikes were carried out by US F-16s out of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and US B-52s flying out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of US forces in Afghanistan, told reporters at the Pentagon that a US F-22 Raptor and Afghan Air Force A-29s also participated in the strikes.

Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani announced the operation via Twitter on Monday saying Afghan forces supported by international troops "launched operations in Helmand to abolish opium processing labs" and that eight labs were destroyed.

