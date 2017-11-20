Trump calls on NFL to suspend Raiders' Marshawn Lynch

Story highlights Trump took to Twitter to criticize Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch

Photos surfaced showing Lynch standing during the Mexican anthem and sitting during the US anthem

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump took to Twitter to criticize Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch early Monday morning.

After photographs surfaced showing Lynch standing during the Mexican national anthem and sitting during the US national anthem at a game against the New England Patriots in Mexico City on Sunday, Trump called for his suspension.

"Marshawn Lynch of the NFL's Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down," he tweeted.

The President and the NFL have butted heads over athletes' decisions to kneel during the national anthem at games, with Trump calling on the league to fire players who protest during the anthem earlier this year.

This marks the second day Trump has taken to social media to criticize African-American athletes.

