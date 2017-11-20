Qatari foreign minister calls out Saudi Arabia over 'drama and discord'

Story highlights "It seems these powers are willing to use unbridled means of intimidation," Al Thani said

The foreign minister was in Washington for meetings with Trump administration officials including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

(CNN) Qatar's chief diplomat warned of "dark ages" in the Middle East on Monday, calling out neighboring states for perpetuating "drama and discord" as part of a "dangerous game of power."

The foreign minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, took particular aim at a bloc of four countries, led by Saudi Arabia, who imposed an embargo on Qatar earlier this year.

"It seems these powers are willing to use unbridled means of intimidation," he said, listing a myriad of offenses: "silencing dissenters, creating humanitarian crises, shutting down communications, manipulating financial markets, bullying smaller nations, blackmailing, fracturing governments, terrorizing citizens, strong arming the leaders of other nations and spreading propaganda."

Speaking at the Center for the National Interest in Washington, DC, Al Thani derided these "powerful players," questioning their motivations for the blockade and accusing the Saudi government of meddling in Lebanon.

Lebanon's Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, unexpectedly resigned his post earlier this month from Saudi Arabia's capital, raising suspicions he might have been acting under Saudi influence.

Read More