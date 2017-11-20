Americans haven't forgotten about Puerto Rico, poll finds

Story highlights 70% -- with majorities in both parties -- think that Puerto Rico is not getting enough help

Six in 10 Americans say Texans are getting the help they need after Hurricane Harvey

Washington (CNN) Two months ago today, Hurricane Maria made direct landfall in Puerto Rico, devastating the island and wiping out the power grid and transportation infrastructure for its millions of residents.

Now, a broad 70% of Americans -- with majorities in both parties -- think that Puerto Rico is not getting the help it needs in the wake of Maria's destruction, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation

That number has grown from 63% who said the same last month, with the number of Republicans concerned climbing from 38% to 52%. Only two in 10 think the American citizens on the island are getting the help they need in the wake of the storms.

A wide 63% say they are closely following news on Puerto Rico, even two months after the disaster hit.

Less than half of the normal peak load of electricity on the island (47%) had been restored in the most recent numbers on Monday, down from 50% after a transmission line problem last Wednesday.