LaVar Ball responds to Trump, wishes him a 'great Thanksgiving'

(CNN) LaVar Ball denies being in a feud with President Donald Trump, but repeatedly refused to issue a "thanks" to the President for his involvement in the release of his son from China.

"Why would I be in war with a guy ... the most powerful man in the world?" Ball said Monday night when asked about his back-and-forth with the President by CNN's Chris Cuomo.

"Did he help the boys get out? I don't know. ... If I was going to thank somebody I'd probably thank President Xi (Jinping)," LaVar Ball said.

"Now that the three basketball players are out of China and saved from years in jail, LaVar Ball, the father of LiAngelo, is unaccepting of what I did for his son and that shoplifting is no big deal," Trump tweeted. "I should have left them in jail!"

Read More